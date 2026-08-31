TEHRAN — Naftali Bennett has admitted the collapse of Israel’s reputation among younger Americans. In a recent interview with Itai Segal, the former Israeli prime minister conceded that among American youth, Israel is synonymous with genocide.

“For the first time since the establishment of Israel, among the American public, Israel has become a negative brand,” Bennett stated.

He outlined the severity of this shift. “If you ask an American student, ‘Israel, what comes to mind?’ They say genocide. That is the situation.” He offered a comparison. “You say Italy, ‘pasta, spaghetti.’ You say Israel, ‘baby killers.’”

Bennett attempted to deflect blame, pointing to a supposed “25-year Qatari influence operation.” The math tells a different story. Billions spent on Hasbara and Zionist propaganda campaigns have failed to sanitize Israel’s genocidal occupation.

The association with genocide is the direct result of the ongoing slaughter in Gaza. The enclave’s Health Ministry reports that over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. The overwhelming majority are women and children.

The U.S.-backed ceasefire implemented last October did nothing to halt the violence. Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the truce, leaving another 1,300 Palestinians dead and 4,300 severely injured. The destruction is absolute. Rebuilding costs are estimated at over $70 billion.

The architects of this campaign are now international fugitives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, a warrant active across 125 nations.

Public opinion data reflects this reality.

A recent Brandeis University survey found that 75 percent of American university students believe Israel is committing genocide. Pew Research Center figures show 60 percent of U.S. adults now hold an unfavorable view of Israel.

Lawmakers recently approved a $730 million public diplomacy budget to push pro-Israel content. None of it is working.

The facts on the ground have completely dismantled Israel’s constructed image. Bennett’s confession simply acknowledges a collapse that is already total and irreversible.