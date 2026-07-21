Israel has frantically spent $100m to manipulate American public opinion

Further revelations have emerged about the millions fueling Israel’s frantic battle to win back American public opinion. They follow reports that Israeli officials were furious after a multimillion-dollar influence campaign failed to halt the collapse in support for Israel among young American conservatives.

According to an investigation by Haaretz, Israel has committed roughly $100 million to overseas campaigns aimed at improving its image and shaping perceptions of its genocide in Gaza and war on Iran since 7 October 2023, Middle East Monitor said.

The report uncovered government procurement documents and filings submitted under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) which reveal an extensive network of digital advertising campaigns, public relations firms, influencers and civil society organizations. Despite the unprecedented investment, polling shows that Israel’s standing among Americans has continued to deteriorate.

The largest documented commitment was a 174-million-shekel campaign, equivalent to approximately $52 million, managed by Israel’s Government Advertising Agency. The operation began during the 12-day war with Iran in June 2025 and continued until December.

Authorities are said to have allocated 90 million shekels, ($27 million), to Google’s advertising platforms; 60 million shekels, ($18 million), to YouTube; ten million shekels, ($3 million), to X; and 14 million shekels, ($4.2 million), to Outbrain and Teads.

The revelations provide new detail to earlier reporting that Israel has flooded American phones with AI-generated messages while creating websites, articles and other online content intended to influence the information produced by chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude.