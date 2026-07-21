Pezeshkian: Diplomatic apparatus will never compromise on the nation's rights

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran will not compromise on the nation's rights in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“The diplomatic apparatus will never back down from the nation’s rights,” Pezeshkian insisted.

The president also stressed that national unity must be preserved and should not be undermined by “irresponsible public remarks”.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Industry and Mining Day, Pezeshkian also praised the country's manufacturers and industrialists for maintaining production and supporting the economy despite the pressures of war and sanctions.

He said Iran's foes had sought to trigger domestic instability by placing the country under severe economic and military pressure. However, he said, the resilience of producers and the private sector prevented those objectives from being achieved and ultimately pushed the opposing side toward negotiations

The president praised domestic cohesion as the key factor behind Iran's success, adding that his administration remains committed to addressing the concerns of businesses by removing barriers to production and improving the economic environment.

Pezeshkian also credited manufacturers with ensuring the steady supply of essential goods during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, saying coordinated efforts by the government, private sector and the public helped prevent major shortages despite attacks on energy infrastructure that disrupted electricity supplies.

Pointing to diplomatic negotiations with the aim of putting an end to disputes with the U.S., the president said Iran entered talks based on the principles of dignity, wisdom and national interest, while emphasizing that the country's negotiating team “will never retreat from the rights of the Iranian nation.”

He said one of Tehran's principal objectives in the negotiations was reopening the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate oil exports and safeguard other strategic interests. Although he accused the opposing side of failing to honor its commitments, Pezeshkian said Iran had achieved results that exceeded expectations and successfully managed a range of complex challenges within a short period.

The president also cautioned against 'uninformed and politically motivated criticism of the negotiations,' arguing that such statements diminish national achievements and risk weakening domestic cohesion.

'Unity and solidarity are the foundations of national strength,' Pezeshkian said, adding that preserving internal consensus remains essential as Iran pursues both its economic priorities and diplomatic objectives.