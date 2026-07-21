Tehran's City Theater to stage Martin McDonagh's "The Beauty Queen of Leenane"

The City Theater in Tehran will host the play "The Beauty Queen of Leenane," written by Martin McDonagh, from next week.

Directed by Hirbod Oliyai, the play will begin its performance on July 26 and will run through August 19, Mehr reported.

Mobina Kalateh, Ghazal Tafahomi, Shayan Torgheh, and Amir Hossein Zareian are in the cast, and Nima Reisi is a voice actor in the play.

Written in 1996, the original London production was nominated for Best New Play at the 1997 Laurence Olivier Awards, and the 1998 Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning four.

Set in the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, "The Beauty Queen of Leenane" tells the darkly comic tale of Maureen Folan, a plain and lonely woman in her early 40s, and Mag, her manipulative aging mother, whose interference in Maureen’s first and possibly final chance of a loving relationship sets in motion a train of events that leads inexorably towards the play’s terrifying dénouement.

It is a tale of family dysfunction at its finest. Packed with biting humor and searing tension, this McDonagh masterpiece won the 1998 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

A darkly comic and at the same time devastating play, "The Beauty Queen of Leenane" explores the dark side of human nature and the malevolence of people living hopeless lives.

SS/SAB