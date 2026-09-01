S. Korean envoy says UNESCO listing puts Alamut on global tourism map

TEHRAN – The recent inscription of Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications on UNESCO’s World Heritage List has raised international attention to the historic region and could help attract more foreign tourists, South Korea’s ambassador to Iran said on Monday.

Kim Junpyo made the remarks at a ceremony marking Qazvin Day, held at the historic Chehel Sotoun complex in Qazvin which was once the capital of Persia in Safavid era.

“Qazvin was the first provincial destination I visited after beginning my mission in Iran,” Kim said, recalling a visit to Alamut during his first trip to the province.

He said his visit to Alamut earlier this year gave him an opportunity to better understand the region’s geography and the physical characteristics of its historic fortress, as well as the factors that made Alamut historically difficult to conquer.

The ambassador also praised researchers and heritage professionals who have spent years studying, protecting and introducing Alamut to the public.

Their work demonstrates that safeguarding Alamut involves more than preserving an old structure, Kim said, stressing the importance of understanding its history and transmitting its stories to future generations.

The Korean envoy said he was particularly interested in the international inscription of Alamut after the issue was discussed in Busan, some time after his first visit to the site.

The inscription was especially significant to him because of his personal experience of visiting Alamut, he added.

Alamut’s heritage value existed long before its UNESCO designation, and the inscription has not changed the nature of the site, he said. However, it has undoubtedly changed the way the international community views the region and increased global attention to its significance.

Kim said the inscription also means that Alamut should be regarded not merely as heritage belonging to a particular region or country, but as part of humanity’s shared heritage, making its protection a responsibility that extends beyond national boundaries.

He expressed hope that the UNESCO designation would contribute to the development of tourism in Alamut and encourage more international visitors.

“I hope more tourists from South Korea and other countries will have the opportunity to travel to Alamut and become acquainted firsthand with the history, culture and stories surrounding this historic fortress,” he said.

Last month, Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming Iran’s 30th tangible cultural heritage property to receive the designation.

AM