TEHRAN — Israeli forces are aggressively accelerating a scorched-earth campaign across southern Lebanon to physically erase border communities while Washington attempts to force a diplomatic surrender in Beirut.

These simultaneous military and political offensives aim to strip Lebanon of its sovereignty. It has instead encountered a fortified wall of domestic resistance.

A systematic demolition

The physical destruction of Lebanese territory has reached unprecedented levels.

Tel Aviv no longer merely strikes targets. It has systematically detonated entire residential grids.

In the town of Houla, local officials confirm the occupation army has leveled 90 percent of the infrastructure, including a care home for the elderly and the temporary municipal headquarters.

Demolitions have heavily targeted Mansouri. There, Israeli bulldozers razed the Fourth Neighborhood following consecutive drone strikes. Israeli troops triggered widespread explosions in Sarbine and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

In Qantara, repeated detonations actually caused portions of the mountain itself to collapse.

The human toll of this unchecked aggression continues to climb. On Monday, an unexploded Israeli cluster munition in Habboush killed teenager Mohammad Ali Ibrahim, adding to a death toll that has surpassed 4,000 martyrs since early March.

With over 12,000 injured and a million citizens displaced, the Israeli strategy relies on mass civilian suffering to extract political concessions.

Defiance against American traps

This physical bombardment runs parallel to a U.S.-brokered diplomatic pressure campaign.

Drafted in Washington, the June 26 framework agreement demands the complete disarmament of the Lebanese resistance before any Israeli military withdrawal. It simultaneously shields Israel from international prosecution.

Addressing the nation on the 48th anniversary of Imam Musa al-Sadr’s disappearance, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri dismantled the American proposal. He flatly warned against the existential danger of negotiating under the barrage of Israeli artillery.

Berri highlighted the utter failure of previous diplomatic tracks. Seven rounds of negotiations yielded zero concessions from Tel Aviv. They only granted Israel time to expand its footprint and multiply the number of martyrs.

He refused any proposal to carve out buffer zones in southern Lebanon, asserting that the state alone will govern and rebuild the region. Berri also drew a hard line on accountability, declaring that Lebanon will never forfeit its right to prosecute Israel for genocide.

The resistance remains in the field

The U.S.-Israeli assault is designed to fracture Lebanese society and ignite sectarian strife.

Berri warned that the true target of the onslaught is not just Hezbollah or the Amal Movement, but the fundamental unity and civil peace of Lebanon itself.

He reaffirmed strict adherence to the Taif Agreement, rejecting any foreign-backed maneuvers pushing for partition or federalism.

Hezbollah matches this political steadfastness on the battlefield. Secretary-General Naim Qassem recently condemned the framework agreement as an illegitimate ploy to impose Israeli dictates on Beirut. He confirmed that the Resistance will collapse the American deal and remain deployed in the field.