Iran condemns US attack on Larak Island in letter to UN

TEHRAN- Iran’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, has strongly condemned the latest US aggression against Larak Island in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council president.

In his letter, Darzi said the attack was an obvious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

He also said the only source of insecurity threatening freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz was the illegal and aggressive conduct of the US and Israeli regime.

He said the US military attack on Larak Island on August 30 killed and wounded several Iranian defenders of the homeland and civilians and damaged public and private property.

Darzi said Iran strongly condemns the attack as an obvious violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

He added that Iran’s Armed Forces, exercising their inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, carried out defensive and proportionate attacks against US military bases in Jordan used for attacks and aggression against Iran.

