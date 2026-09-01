US launches new strikes against Iran 

TEHRAN — The United States has launched a fresh wave of military aggression against Iranian territory. Four projectiles struck the counties of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan, confirmed by provincial security officials and General Ali Khalil Abadi.

Concurrently, reports indicate that American forces also hit targets in Hormozgan Province. Tasnim news agency said Iran launched retaliatory strikes against US bases on Tuesday night.

The latest American strikes follow an earlier hostile US strike on Larak Island on Sunday. In immediate response, the Iranian Armed Forces retaliated against US military bases in Jordan and the UAE.

Iran has reiterated that any US aggression will be met with a crushing, decisive blow. Iranian political and defense officials have long warned that Washington’s attempts to challenge the Islamic Republic’s sovereign presence along this vital waterway only expose the enemy’s strategic bankruptcy.

