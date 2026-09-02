IRGC: Two oil tankers disabled after hitting sea mines

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that two ⁠oil ⁠tankers hit sea mines and were disabled ⁠while attempting to transit the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said the tankers had evacuated their crews after being encouraged by the American military and had been placed at the disposal of US-linked elements to pass through an unauthorized route.

The IRGC Navy had previously warned of the dangers inherent in traversing this mined passage, the statement read. It added that shipping companies that abandon legal routes to yield to US deception and place their vessels at the disposal of the enemy will face severe, imminent penalties.



