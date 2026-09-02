Pourmohammadi reflected on a crucial meeting with martyred Leader before 12-day war 

TEHRAN- Hamid Pourmohammadi, Head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization and Vice President, disclosed during a televised interview the foresight and preparatory steps taken by the executive branch in anticipation of renewed sanctions and possible conflict following Donald Trump’s return to office.

He explained that as early as two months before the conclusion of the Iranian year 1403 (mid-February 2025), the Planning and Budget Organization had initiated the development of a proactive counter-sanctions strategy, having anticipated the most severe scenarios, including a total blockade of oil exports. Recognizing essential goods and pharmaceuticals as the most vulnerable sectors, he obtained the President’s approval to strengthen strategic reserves of these critical supplies.

Pourmohammadi identified a pivotal moment as the meeting held on March 29, 2025 (Farvardin 9, 1404), convened at the behest of the late Major General Bagheri. During this gathering, senior military and civilian officials were summoned before the Supreme Leader. The Leader described the upcoming year as extraordinarily delicate for Iran and the region, urging all officials to prepare for adverse conditions without reliance on external actors. He prioritized the welfare of the populace as the foremost concern and issued a stark warning that the enemy’s primary move would be an assassination attempt against the gathered officials, instructing everyone to be ready to sacrifice their lives if necessary. Notably, three-quarters of those present at this meeting were later martyred.

Two days subsequent to this, on March 31, 2025, Pourmohammadi recounted that General Bagheri orchestrated a session of the Supreme National Security Council. Attended by current and former commanders and secretariat officials, this meeting saw the presentation of a comprehensive strategic plan—imbued with a wartime tone—stemming directly from the Leader’s prior remarks. The plan encompassed short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies, aimed at preparing the nation for an almost catastrophic scenario.

He further emphasized that from the beginning of the Iranian year (March 21, 2025), the country had been operating under semi-war and crisis conditions, despite the absence of any large-scale military exercises since the Iran–Iraq war (1980–1988). Pourmohammadi reaffirmed his personal commitment to fiscal discipline, resource conservation, and the accumulation of reserves for medicines and essential commodities, underscoring that the administration recognized it was entering a series of compounded challenges.

Finally, Pourmohammadi recounted that on the night of June 13, 2025 (Khordad 23, 1404), at midnight, news arrived of Israel’s offensive and the successive assassinations of commanding figures. After an initial period of shock and disorientation, efforts were undertaken to restore composure.

Authorities promptly compiled and assessed a comprehensive list of emerging issues and resource shortages, preparing the nation for the difficult days ahead.

