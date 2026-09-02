Qalibaf: Iran and the Axis of Resistance share a fundamental path against arrogance

TEHRAN- Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker, articulated on Wednesday during a meeting with Bassem Naim, the head of Islamic Relations for Hamas, that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Resistance are intricately and profoundly aligned on a unified trajectory in confronting global arrogance. Reflecting on five decades of resistance, he emphasized that this struggle has consistently been depicted as a righteous war against falsehood, evolving new forms at each stage.

The Speaker underscored that the true essence of the Resistance Axis resides in its opposition to tyranny. He warned that should Iran ever cease its battle against the United States and the Zionist regime in all their manifestations, such a moment would signify its unequivocal defeat.

Nonetheless, he clarified that his government does not categorically reject negotiation; rather, it regards diplomacy as a tactical tool subordinate to the overarching strategy of resistance.

Addressing the ongoing Iran-US negotiations, Qalibaf noted that, pursuant to Article One of MoU, Tehran has insisted on ending the hostilities waged against Iran and its allies within the Resistance Axis. He contrasted this stance with the initial American proposal, which comprised fifteen articles demanding the complete cessation of Iran s missile, nuclear, and resistance activities. He further emphasized that all elements of the Resistance Axis are fully cohesive and that maintaining this unity is vital for sustaining the righteous struggle.

Qalibaf also highlighted Washington s failure to implement its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum, warning that the United States must honor its obligations before Iran proceeds with reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

During the meeting, Bassem Naim lauded Iran s military and political resilience, observing that while many regional states were caught unawares by Tehran s steadfast stance against the United States, Hamas had always anticipated that the enemy would be taken by surprise in any confrontation with Iran. He reaffirmed that the Palestinian struggle against the Zionist regime would persist relentlessly until every remnant of that regime is eradicated from Palestinian soil.

