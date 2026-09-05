TEHRAN — Six months after the US and Israel launched their unprovoked aggressive campaign against Iran, domestic political fissures in the United States are tearing open the official White House narrative.

As the economic fallout hits American consumers and missile stockpiles run dry, lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling out the administration’s desperate propaganda.

Speaking with US broadcaster MS Now, US Representative Ted Lieu explicitly questioned Washington’s insistence that Iran is a "failed state" or on the verge of collapsing under Western military pressure. Pointing to the uninterrupted tactical operational capabilities of Iran’s defense forces, Lieu dismantled the administration’s talking points. “If Iran is a failed state, then how does Iran keep launching drones and missiles at our bases and our allies?” Lieu asked. The congressman then highlighted the mounting domestic economic burden of Washington’s foreign adventurism, noting that working-class Americans are paying the price at the pump. “How come the average price of gas is $4.12 across America?” Lieu demanded, calling out the administration's severe disconnect from reality. “The White House is clearly not telling the truth. They need to come clean to the American people. How are we going to exit this endless war in Iran instead of trading strikes back and forth?”

US miscalculation

The joint US-Israeli aggression began on February 28. Miscalculating the resilience of the Islamic Republic, Western strategists envisioned a quick, decisive campaign that would cripple Iran’s military infrastructure and break the spirit of the nation. Instead, Iran’s retaliatory response quickly shattered Western arrogance. Iran’s Armed Forces executed defense operations across the region. Utilizing high-precision, domestically manufactured ballistic missiles and advanced swarming drone platforms, Iranian forces repeatedly bypassed multi-billion-dollar Western air defense systems. Key enemy targets, regional facilities hosting US forces, and vital logistics nodes were methodically targeted, demonstrating that Iran retained full strategic initiative.

Concurrently, Tehran exercised its sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz—the vital global energy choke point. By shutting down transit access to hostile entities, Iran exposed the extreme fragility of the imperial economy.

By early April, the sheer scale of Iran’s relentless defense forced Washington to reckon with the staggering cost of its aggression. The US had to announce a ceasefire that went into effect on April 8. Faced with a rapidly worsening strategic crisis, Washington sought diplomatic channels to halt the escalation. These initial pauses culminated on June 17, when the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU). Under the provisions of the MOU, Washington agreed to an immediate cessation of military operations, was forced to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, and was coerced into issuing broad oil sanctions waivers to allow Iranian crude to re-enter global markets freely. However, the US continues to violate its commitments.

Far from demonstrating American strength, the months of conflict have severely drained Western military reserves and decimated domestic stability. Military analysts and congressional insiders have openly warned that months of firing multimillion-dollar interceptors—such as the Patriot, SM-3, and THAAD batteries—to counter Iran's cost-effective drone and missile strikes have led to a dangerous depletion of US missile inventories. Washington’s defense-industrial base has simply proved incapable of keeping pace with the attrition rates demanded by modern high-intensity warfare against a peer adversary.

On the home front, the American public is suffering the direct consequences of Washington’s military recklessness. Gas prices across the US have skyrocketed. The severe disruption of global energy supplies triggered a second major inflation surge in Western economies, driving up consumer prices, destabilizing global financial markets, and pushing the US economy toward severe stagflation.

As public outrage mounts and gas lines lengthen across the country, a growing coalition of US lawmakers from across the political spectrum is demanding an immediate end to the war. Congress is increasingly balking at the endless defense spending requests, leaving the administration isolated at home and abroad. Faced with mounting military exhaustion, depleted arsenals, severe economic disruption, and widespread domestic dissent, the White House is now quietly attempting to negotiate a face-saving exit from its self-inflicted Iranian quagmire. Yet, as Rep. Lieu's remarks illustrate, the American public is no longer accepting official rhetoric when the reality on the ground—and at the gas pump—tells a completely different story.

Tehran has consistently maintained that while it does not seek war, it remains fully prepared to deliver crushing responses to any violation of its territorial integrity or national sovereignty. Washington's aggression has only served to prove that no amount of Western military power can dictate terms to a resilient, unified Iran.

