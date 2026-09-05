Iran urges BRICS to pursue war crimes accountability

TEHRAN- Iran has called on BRICS judicial authorities to take concrete legal steps against those responsible for 'war crimes and crimes against humanity' committed during two wars of aggression against the Islamic Republic, arguing that international justice must not be subordinated to political power.

Addressing the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum in New Delhi, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei urged member states to condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to make use of the principle of universal jurisdiction to pursue individuals allegedly responsible for serious international crimes.

The BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum, hosted by India’s Supreme Court from Sept. 4 to 6, is bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial officials from BRICS members and partner countries. Its agenda includes international commercial disputes, cross-border enforcement of arbitration awards, artificial intelligence in judicial administration and sustainable development.

Mohseni-Ejei said the international community needs justice “more than ever,” but warned that justice loses its meaning when it is applied selectively or shaped by political considerations.

He argued that the rule of law should not be sacrificed to geopolitical interests and that the rights of nations should not be determined by their relative power.

The Iranian judiciary chief pointed to BRICS’ growing international significance, describing the grouping as one of the world’s major economic and political formations and saying it has an increasingly important role in the emergence of a new international order.

He noted that BRICS declarations and other documents have repeatedly stressed mutual respect, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Against that backdrop, Mohseni-Ejei said the gap between international legal principles and their implementation had become increasingly evident.

Despite major advances in science and technology, he said, the world is witnessing 'growing violations of national sovereignty, widespread breaches of human rights and international humanitarian law, unlawful unilateral sanctions and increasing pressure on independent states by hegemonic powers.'

Iran seeks international legal response

Mohseni-Ejei said Iran had paid a heavy price for maintaining its independence and accused the United States and Israel of launching “brutal aggression” against Iran during the current and previous Iranian years.

He argued that the attacks should not be viewed merely as a conventional military confrontation, but as an unlawful act with wider implications under international law.

According to Mohseni-Ejei, many Iranian civilians were killed during the conflict, including 168 schoolchildren in Minab on the first day of the offensive. He said the incident represented only part of the casualties and destruction sustained during a 40-day war.

Hospitals, educational and cultural institutions, residential areas and other civilian infrastructure were also targeted, he said, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including women and children.

The Iranian judiciary chief described the actions of the United States and Israel as clear examples of war crimes and criticized international organizations for 'their failure to respond adequately to the alleged violations.'

He said judicial systems and legal institutions had a responsibility to respond when fundamental human rights were violated, civilians were killed or forcibly displaced, civilian infrastructure was destroyed and perpetrators of international crimes escaped accountability.

Mohseni-Ejei called on BRICS judicial authorities to begin by formally condemning 'violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,' particularly in light of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

He also urged BRICS members to take practical measures to prevent further violations and invoke universal jurisdiction to pursue those responsible for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the two conflicts.