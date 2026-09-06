Javanmardi among shooting stars to follow in Changwon 2026 Worlds

TEHRAN - Some of the world’s most decorated shooting Para sport athletes will compete in pistol events from 10 to 15 Sept.

Changwon is preparing to host the first WSPS World Championships in three years, and from 10 to 15 Sept. the spotlight will turn to some of the world’s leading pistol athletes at the Changwon International Shooting Range.

Sareh Javanmardi is the most successful Paralympic pistol athlete of all time returns to the World Championships for the first time in seven years. A four-time Paralympic champion and five time medalist, Javanmardi has won three P2 golds (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and one P4 gold (Rio 2016).

She claimed her first Worlds title in Suhl 2014 (P2) and added P2 silver at Sydney 2019 before taking time away from competition to give birth to her son, Avash.

The current P2 world ranking leader, she also holds the qualification records in P2 (580) and P4 (556) – the latter set in Changwon at the 2024 World Cup, Paralympic.org reported.

Aysel Ozgan (Turkey), Jeongdu Jo (South Korea), Manish Narwal (India), Yan Xiao Gong (USA), and Yang Chao (China) are among the shooting stars to follow.