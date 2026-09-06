Tehran, Baku emphasize development of transit, infrastructure cooperation

TEHRAN- Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation to review the latest developments in bilateral relations and explore ways to expand economic ties, particularly in transit, energy, and border infrastructure.

According to a Sunday report by IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, both sides assessed the growing trend in bilateral relations and emphasized the continuation of high-level consultations.

Farzaneh Sadegh, referring to specialized meetings held in gas, electricity, and transportation sectors, called for accelerating the formation of joint committees to follow up and implement the approvals from these meetings.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, pointing to the damage caused by recent regional tensions to transportation infrastructure, stated: "Despite existing challenges, the reconstruction of damaged routes has been prioritized and the process of completing ongoing infrastructure projects continues without interruption."

She attributed the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Baku to the will of the presidents of the two countries and the close interaction of executive officials at various levels.

Shahin Mustafayev also expressed satisfaction with the progress of railway projects during the call, stating: "The railway route within Azerbaijan's territory up to the 'Aghband' region has been completed, and with the completion of the section within Iran, we will witness a significant transformation in the region's transit and logistics capacities."

Praising the professional performance of Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development in addressing infrastructure damage, he added: "The Iranian government's determination to revive and activate transit corridors is a commendable approach."

At the end of the call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments and emphasized deepening strategic and economic cooperation as the main pillar of stability and development in the region.

In a decisive move that signals a new phase in regional economic integration, Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are rapidly expanding their bilateral trade and transit cooperation through a series of high-level agreements, infrastructure projects, and customs facilitation measures. The momentum, driven by political will at the highest levels and supported by tangible results at border crossings, positions the two neighbors as strategic partners in connecting the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Persian Gulf.

At the heart of this economic rapprochement lies the Bileh Savar border crossing in Iran's northwestern Ardabil Province—a 24/7 customs post that has emerged as a vital artery for trade. Over the past year alone, the crossing recorded $268 million in exports, demonstrating its growing capacity to handle increased commercial volumes. This figure is particularly noteworthy given that the period coincided with external pressures and regional instability, underscoring the resilience of Iran's border economy and its ability to maintain trade flows even under challenging circumstances.

MA