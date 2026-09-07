TEHRAN — The Washington Post has admitted that the deadly attack on a southern Iran wedding was the direct result of a US bombing, exposing Washington's relentless disregard for civilian life during its military operations.

According to investigation details published by the prominent American newspaper, an errant US military munition destroyed a residential home in the coastal town of Kuhestak where families were gathered for a peaceful wedding celebration on Tuesday night. The devastating explosion killed at least four civilians and left dozens of others severely injured.

The strike was part of a broader wave of aggression in southern Iran. According to the Washington Post, US Navy fighter jets launched six Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) glide bombs toward a nearby communications tower located merely 440 feet from the host residence in a heavily populated civilian zone. While five of the precision-guided munitions struck the communications structure, the sixth bomb strayed directly into the wedding venue. Visual evidence verified by independent weapons analysts and journalists confirmed that the structural destruction, uniform cratering, and shrapnel patterns were entirely consistent with a dual-warhead US glide bomb detonating directly overhead.

This bloody assault on a family celebration is not an isolated incident, but part of an ongoing, systematic pattern of Washington’s military atrocities in the region. The Washington Post directly linked the tragic Kuhestak wedding strike to an earlier US massacre at the Minab school. In that horrific February 28 attack during the opening hours of the US-Israeli war, American air power struck a school. The disaster slaughtered at least 168 civilians—a tragic majority of them young school children—an atrocity that American officials later routinely dismissed as an unfortunate targeting error caused by outdated intelligence data.

From primary classrooms to festive wedding halls, American military aggression continues to spill innocent Iranian blood with absolute impunity. Following the recent tragedy in Kuhestak, the Iranian Red Crescent Society issued a scathing condemnation of Washington's reckless tactics, stating that US forces have repeatedly added primary schools, public stadiums, private residential homes, and now traditional wedding ceremonies to their growing list of operational targets.

Despite mounting international outrage and clear physical evidence, the Pentagon continues to evade direct accountability. Investigations show that the US military command has largely dismantled its internal civilian harm mitigation offices and reassigned key personnel who were previously tasked with investigating noncombatant casualties. As Washington dismisses warnings from human rights organizations and international legal authorities regarding potential war crimes, the devastating loss of civilian life in Kuhestak serves as another grim testament to the catastrophic impact of unrestrained US military strikes across the region.

