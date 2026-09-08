World Alzheimer’s Month: early dementia diagnosis matters

TEHRAN – September, observed as World Alzheimer’s Month, provides an important opportunity to raise awareness among the public and healthcare professionals about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, their various aspects, and the challenges they present.

Dementia is a condition caused by brain diseases and affects memory, thinking, and the ability to function. More than 57 million people live with dementia worldwide, and nearly 10 million people get newly diagnosed every year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and is estimated to account for 60–70 percent of cases.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive condition that gradually damages memory and cognitive abilities and, over time, impairs a person’s ability to perform even the simplest everyday tasks. In most cases, symptoms emerge later in life. Beyond its profound impact on patients, the disease also places a significant social and economic burden on families, caregivers, and society as a whole.

Dementia affects an individual’s ability to live independently, work and function, while placing substantial burdens on families and carers. It carries a major economic loss, costing the global economy an estimated US$ 1.3 trillion annually. About half of this cost is driven by unpaid care provided by families and friends. Understanding risk factors and taking action to prevent dementia can improve health and quality of life, helping people live longer, healthier and more independent lives.

Each year, the month is celebrated under a specific theme. This September, it seeks to tackle the persistent stigma and discrimination surrounding dementia by shining a spotlight on the timely and important issue of early diagnosis under the theme: The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters.

It has been more than a century since Alzheimer’s disease was first identified. However, many individuals and even institutions have no or insufficient knowledge of the disease; many are unaware of their disease in the early stage.

In recent years, global themes and initiatives regarding Alzheimer’s disease have followed a logical, evolutionary path: over the past five years, the trajectory began with raising awareness and understanding the disease, proceeded to underscore the importance of prevention and the management of risk factors, particularly physical inactivity, and ultimately culminated in a focus on action and advocacy.

With the increase in elderly population, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have become key areas of focus for health policymakers and decision-makers. Delay in diagnosis is a major challenge. Many patients are diagnosed when the treatments have a low efficacy.

That’s why the theme underlines the decisive role of early diagnosis. Timely interventions provide opportunities for better treatment and management of the disease, yielding positive health outcomes.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of early diagnosis as the key to unlocking a whole raft of treatment, care and support options, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological. The month seeks to raise awareness of the benefits that a diagnosis can provide to those living with the condition, alongside carers and the wider society.

Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t just affect the individuals diagnosed with the disease; it has a profound impact on their families and caregivers as well.

With the passage of time, over 80 percent of home caregivers, who often provide around-the-clock support, suffer from frustration, physical and mental health issues, including backache, sleep disorders, and depression. World Alzheimer’s Day takes place during World Alzheimer’s Month and is on 21 September every year.