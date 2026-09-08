TEHRAN — US Representative Jason Crow has joined the chorus of opposition to the war on Iran, describing the conflict as an entirely predictable “quagmire.”

“This is the most predictable thing that we could’ve imagined: you get involved in another war in the Middle East, that it would be a quagmire, that our adversaries will try to draw us out. It was as predictable on day one as it is today,” Crow said in a video.

Six months into what Washington and Tel Aviv marketed as a surgical, limited campaign, the reality has diverged sharply from the official talking points. What was projected as a decisive maneuver has instead devolved into a strategic sinkhole, forcing members of Congress to confront a war defined not by American supremacy, but by grueling attrition and domestic economic instability.

The facade of the official narrative is cracking under the weight of reality. While the White House continues to circulate optimistic briefs, lawmakers are beginning to demand the truth. The disconnect between Washington’s rhetoric and the lived reality of the American public—facing spiking costs and energy insecurity—is becoming a political liability.

The pushback against this endless war is no longer restricted to political margins; it has entered the mainstream of legislative debate.

Earlier this month, US Representative Ted Lieu, speaking on MS Now, mounted a direct challenge to the administration’s persistent claim that Iran is on the verge of collapse.

Lieu dismantled the “failed state” theory with a simple question: “If Iran is a failed state, then how does Iran keep launching drones and missiles at our bases and our allies?”

For Lieu, the issue is as much about the American economy as it is about foreign policy. Highlighting the $4.12 national average price for gasoline, he argued that the working class is subsidizing the government’s foreign adventurism. “The White House is clearly not telling the truth,” Lieu stated. “How are we going to exit this endless war in Iran instead of trading strikes back and forth?”

A failure of strategic calculus

The conflict, ignited on February 28, began with a fundamental miscalculation. Western strategists assumed that a rapid, overwhelming campaign would shatter Iran’s military infrastructure and suppress the nation’s resolve. That assumption has proven catastrophic.

Instead of submission, Iran responded with a sophisticated, multi-layered defensive campaign. Iranian forces utilized precision ballistic missiles and advanced drone swarms to systematically circumvent the West’s multi-billion-dollar air defense networks. By targeting regional facilities housing US forces and critical logistics nodes, Tehran demonstrated that it held the strategic initiative.

Furthermore, by utilizing its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz—the global energy choke point—Iran underscored the fragility of the imperial economy. By restricting access, Tehran proved that modern warfare cannot be decoupled from the global energy markets upon which the West depends.

By April, the mounting costs of this aggression forced Washington to blink. A ceasefire was implemented on April 8, eventually leading to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on June 17.

Under the terms of this MOU, the US was compelled to cease military operations, lift its naval blockade, and grant broad waivers on oil sanctions, allowing Iranian crude to return to global markets. While Washington has attempted to obfuscate the reality of these concessions, the geopolitical shift is undeniable. Reports of ongoing US violations of the MOU suggest a government struggling to come to terms with a new, unfavorable status quo.

The conflict has exposed a harsh reality: the US defense-industrial base is currently ill-equipped to sustain a high-intensity war against a peer-level adversary. Months of firing expensive interceptors—Patriot, SM-3, and THAAD batteries—at cost-effective Iranian drones have drained US missile stockpiles.

This inventory crisis is occurring alongside a worsening domestic economic surge. The disruption of global energy supplies triggered a second wave of inflation, pushing the American economy toward stagflation and fueling public outrage. As fuel lines grow and household budgets tighten, the appetite for continued military funding in Congress is rapidly evaporating.

The White House is now engaged in a desperate, quiet search for a “face-saving” exit strategy from this self-inflicted quagmire. Yet, the Trump administration’s rhetoric is losing its effectiveness against the harsh reality on the ground.

Tehran, for its part, has maintained a consistent stance: it does not desire war, but it remains fully prepared to deliver overwhelming responses to any threat against its sovereignty. The past six months have proven that no amount of Western military might can dictate terms to a resilient and unified Iran. As the political climate in Washington shifts, the message from lawmakers like Crow and Lieu is becoming clear: the era of unchecked foreign intervention has reached a dead end, and the American public is no longer willing to foot the bill for the consequences.



