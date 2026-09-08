FM briefs parliamentary committee on regional security and Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has briefed Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on the latest regional developments, diplomatic efforts and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to confront US pressure over the strategic waterway.

Commission Chairman Ebrahim Azizi said the meeting focused on recent domestic developments, cooperation under the Iran-Oman memorandum of understanding, and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Araghchi’s briefing would provide valuable input for lawmakers as they consider the proposed “Strategic Action Plan for Securing and Advancing the Strait of Hormuz.”

The parliamentary initiative comes amid heightened tensions over the strategic waterway following the US naval blockade targeting Iranian oil exports. Tehran has strongly rejected Washington’s attempts to dictate the terms of maritime traffic in the area, stressing that the security of the Strait of Hormuz must be addressed with due regard for Iran’s sovereignty and its strategic role in the waterway.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is under the effective control of its armed forces and that any arrangement concerning maritime traffic must take into account the country’s security interests. Tehran has also been coordinating with Oman on a framework for maritime traffic through the strait.

The renewed parliamentary focus on Hormuz reflects the waterway’s central role in Iran’s regional security strategy. Located between Iran to the north and Oman to the south, the narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

At its narrowest point, the strait is about 21 miles (34 kilometers) wide, with designated shipping lanes measuring roughly two miles (3.2 kilometers) in each direction. Before the current crisis, around one-fifth of global petroleum supplies passed through the waterway each day, making it one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

For Iran, however, Hormuz is more than an energy corridor. Its strategic location gives the Islamic Republic significant leverage in confronting external pressure and defending its national interests in the Persian Gulf.

The US naval blockade has added a new dimension to the longstanding tensions surrounding the strait. While Washington has sought to restrict Iranian oil exports and exert pressure on Tehran, Iran has sought to reinforce its position as a key security actor in the waterway and reject attempts to undermine its sovereignty over the strategic maritime corridor.

Against this backdrop, Tehran’s coordination with Muscat and the proposed parliamentary action plan indicate Iran’s efforts to establish a security framework for the Strait of Hormuz based on regional cooperation, national sovereignty and its strategic interests.



