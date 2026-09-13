TEHRAN- Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, the head of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, paid a visit to the group exhibition “Minab School” at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Saturday, calling for the international presentation of artworks addressing the Minab tragedy.

During his visit, he also met with a number of the participating artists and discussed their works and perspectives on the events surrounding Minab.

The artists explained the approaches behind their works and spoke about their needs and requirements for more effective production and presentation of artworks dealing with the subject.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi expressed his appreciation to those who had contributed to organizing the exhibition and to artists who have produced works focusing on Minab.



“I appreciate those who made efforts to organize this exhibition and those who are working for Minab,” he said, adding that committed artists are expected to continue producing works on the subject.

He also stressed the importance of following up on and supporting such artistic productions.

He described artistic approaches to war crimes as an effective means of raising awareness and influencing international public opinion.

He said the Art Bureau has a responsibility to support artworks addressing such issues, while emphasizing that his main concern is ensuring the effective and appropriate international presentation of works related to Minab.

“These works should certainly be presented in venues such as the United Nations and institutions that are the source of important international decisions.”

He added that the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization would do everything within its capacity to facilitate the international presentation of the artworks and would pursue the matter seriously.

The “Minab School” exhibition brings together works by a group of Iranian artists who have approached the Minab tragedy through different artistic forms and perspectives.

Among the artists featured in the exhibition are Behzad Shishegaran, Sirous Moqaddam, Gholam-Ali Taheri, Morteza Asadi, Kazem Chalipa, Ali Nedai, Hassan Yaqouti, Abdolhamid Ghadirian, Mostafa Goudarzi, Nasser Seifi, Jamshid Haqiqatshenas, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, Kamyar Sadeqi, Seyyed Ali Mirfattah, Mahyar Charmchi, Mostafa Qorbani, Hossein Einibakhsh and Mohammad-Ali Naderi.

The exhibition is currently underway at the Art Bureau’s gallery and will continue through September 22. It is open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/