“Gaza Girl” short film takes anti-war message to festivals in France, US

TEHRAN- Iranian short film “Gaza Girl,” written and directed by Hossein Babaeian, was screened at the 13th Hendaia Film Festival in France and is set to participate in the Authentic Global Films festival in the United States in November, continuing its international festival run.

According to the film’s public relations office, the short is produced by Alireza Pishehvar. The Hendaia Film Festival was held from October 15 to 18 in Hendaye, southwestern France, while the US festival is scheduled for November 5 to 7 in Hollywood, California.

The Hendaia Film Festival focuses on short films and promotes cinema as a means of encouraging cultural dialogue and offering distinctive perspectives on contemporary issues. The American event, presented by Authentic Global Films, also emphasizes cultural exchange through international cinema.

“Gaza Girl” has previously participated in Italy’s 15th Cinematography Terrace Festival, Spain’s sixth FICIMAD Festival, Nigeria’s fourth Joint Film Festival and the 28th Inventa Festival in Italy.

The film received an honorary diploma at FICIMAD, held on June 19. It was also selected among the four best films at the Joint Film Festival in Nigeria, according to its public relations office.

With an anti-war perspective, “Gaza Girl” explores themes of compassion, humanity, sacrifice and selflessness. Set against the backdrop of a conflict that forces people into opposing sides, the film highlights the enduring value of human life and the possibility of compassion even amid war.

The cast includes Alireza Pishehvar, Mehrsa Moqim and Raha Moqaddam.

SAB/