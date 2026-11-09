Pezeshkian: Leader has ordered end to ‘neither war nor peace’ situation

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has ordered officials to bring an end to the current state of “neither war nor peace,” stressing that Iran remains ready for negotiations but will not bow to coercion or intimidation.

Speaking on Monday at a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of Iran Dairy Industries Company, Pezeshkian referred to hostile plots and efforts aimed at undermining the Islamic Republic, saying the Leader had instructed officials to resolve the current situation and put an end to the prolonged state of uncertainty.

The president said Iran was prepared to pursue negotiations and resolve outstanding issues while safeguarding its dignity and national interests.

“We can negotiate with dignity and bring the issue to an end with dignity,” he said, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.

Pezeshkian emphasized that, from a logical standpoint, war should be avoided if Iran’s rights could be secured through negotiations. However, he made clear that diplomacy should never be mistaken for capitulation.

“We will not surrender to force and bullying,” he stressed.

Referring to his address to the United Nations General Assembly, the president said he had reiterated Iran’s readiness to negotiate on the basis of justice, equality, and mutual respect, while insisting on the country’s legitimate rights.

“We seek our rights, but we will not submit to coercion,” Pezeshkian underscored.

