Chinese envoy meets senior Iranian officials to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

TEHRAN – Zhai Jun, the Chinese government’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, met with senior Iranian officials during a visit to Tehran on November 8, holding talks on bilateral relations and the latest developments in West Asia.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhai met with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council; Majid Takht-Ravanchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs; and Ali-Bek, assistant foreign minister and director general for Persian Gulf affairs.

Highlighting the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China, as well as the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhai reaffirmed Beijing’s readiness to further strengthen and expand ties with Tehran.

He stressed that the use of force cannot resolve regional problems, calling for respect for the sovereignty and security of all countries, restraint to prevent further escalation, and the settlement of regional crises through political means and dialogue.

The Iranian officials, in turn, underscored the importance Tehran attaches to its relations with Beijing and expressed appreciation for China’s constructive role in efforts to promote peace and help bring the war to an end.

They also reaffirmed Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolve regional disputes through political dialogue, and oppose foreign interference in regional affairs.

