Over 200,000 march in Amsterdam demanding the Netherlands stop arming Israel

TEHRAN — Over 200,000 people, most of them dressed in red, filled Museumplein and the streets circling Vondelpark on Sunday for the fourth Red Line march against Dutch policy toward Israel, organizers said.

13 groups stood behind it, among them Amnesty International, PAX, Oxfam Novib and Save the Children, led by The Rights Forum. They called the march “The Red Line Passed” and gave it a blunt slogan: no money for genocide.

The demands were concrete. End all direct and indirect arms trade with Israel. Widen the settlement import ban into a ban on any trade or investment that props up the occupation. Impose sanctions for war crimes. Banners read “Stop the Genocide” and “No Dutch Support for Apartheid.”

“As far as I’m concerned, they are doing nothing,” marcher Mike van Dongen told AP, referring to the government.

The crowd was smaller than last October’s 250,000 but still among the biggest in Dutch history. Only the 1981 rally against U.S. cruise missiles is said to have drawn more.

Dutch action on Israel has come in small pieces, usually after a public push. Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp quit in August 2025 after failing to win new sanctions.

The minority coalition of Prime Minister Rob Jetten took office in February and, on Sept. 22, began enforcing a ban on settlement goods. Israel answered within a week by moving to strip Dutch diplomats in Ramallah of their status. Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen cites the ban whenever he is accused of doing too little.

Organizers reply that it covers only settlement products, leaving the rest of Dutch trade untouched, and a Global Echo report this summer named the Netherlands the top EU entry point for settlement produce.

Jetten marched in 2025 as an opposition leader. This time he stayed away, calling attendance “inappropriate” for a prime minister.

Gaza has given the march its urgency. A so-called ceasefire began Oct. 10, 2025, and since then, the Gaza Health Ministry counts more than 1,550 Palestinians killed, bringing the toll past 74,000, about 21,000 of them children.

Over the weekend, rain and flooding wrecked the tents of tens of thousands of displaced people.

Pressure is also building on the venue next door. In The Hague, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israel’s prime minister and its former war minister.

Washington has answered with a sanctions campaign. After Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed in July to “dismantle the ICC, brick by brick, if necessary,” the U.S. sanctioned the court’s president in August.

The ICC said nine of its 18 judges were by then under U.S. sanctions. On Oct. 9, Washington sanctioned the court itself.