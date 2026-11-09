Araghchi: Americans are tired of Israel dragging the US into ‘forever wars’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that most Americans are fed up with Israel drawing successive US administrations into prolonged wars, warning that the consequences of Washington’s policies have also exhausted the region.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi said US President Donald Trump seemed to recognize widespread public dissatisfaction with Israel but couldn't understand why.

“The vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that's the case,” the foreign minister wrote, adding that Americans were tired of Israel drawing successive US administrations into what he called “forever wars.”

“They have had enough. So has our region,” he added.

In a separate post, Araghchi said American voters had already made their choice and that it was now the White House’s turn to decide between accepting Iran’s proposal and continuing the war.

He reiterated that Tehran’s two-day proposal remained on the table, stressing that meeting Iran’s requirements, including ending the war on all fronts, would produce tangible results.

“Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell,” he warned.

