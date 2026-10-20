Mehr Media Group delegation visits Armenpress, discusses expanding media cooperation

TEHRAN – A delegation from the Mehr Media Group held talks with the management of the Armenpress news agency in Armenia regarding the expansion of media cooperation and the development of joint productions.

During the meeting with Armenpress Director Narine Nazaryan, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of the Mehr Media Group, emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual understanding between the people of Iran and Armenia and expanding media cooperation between the two countries, Mehr reported.

Pointing to the role of Armanpress in providing an accurate image of Iran, Rahmati added: “On the other hand, it is also important for us to help Iranians gain a better understanding of Armenia.”

Noting that approximately 200,000 Iranian tourists visited Armenia in 2025, he stated: “Iranians are welcomed in this country, and the Mehr Media Group is prepared to introduce Armenia’s capacities and development paths to Iranian audiences.”

Rahmati also remarked on the necessity of taking new steps in the relationship between these two media entities, stating: “These collaborations can expand into areas such as cinema, the production of short films and documentaries, and the coverage of regional news, particularly developments in Iran and Armenia.”

For her part, Narine Nazaryan, emphasized the importance of the cooperation memorandum signed between the two organizations in 2024, and described the agreement as a vital commitment to bringing the two nations’ societies closer.

She described the visit of the Mehr Media Group delegation as an opportunity to strengthen these ties, stating: “Interaction between the two media outlets should not be limited to the exchange of news and content; it must also include the exchange of expertise, mutual learning, and combating misinformation and media manipulation through the synergy of our capacities.”

Nazaryan also emphasized the need to explore closer cooperation in multi-media content production and leveraging digital developments.

In another part of the meeting, the Director of ArmanPress announced a photo exhibition by the news agency at the Saint Mary metro station in Tehran, which was met with readiness from the Mehr Media Group delegation to provide media support for the event.

During the meeting, members of the Mehr Media Group delegation toured various departments of Armenpress and got acquainted with the history of the building, content production facilities, interview studios, press briefing rooms, and portions of the agency’s archival imagery.

Photo: Armenpress Director Narine Nazaryan (L) and the CEO of the Mehr Media Group Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati

SS/SAB