Renault, Shahab Khodro to Manufacture Natural Gas Engines

TEHRAN French automotive giant Renault said on Thursday in collaboration with Iranian Shahab Khodro will equip a number of Iranian buses with natural gas engines.

It said the lower-pollution engines had passed initial testing and would go into production in early 2001 in the western city of Tabriz to outfit roughly 1,000 buses, AFP reported.

The deal, first reported in the press several weeks ago, "responds to the Iranian government's desire to promote the use of natural gas," said the company.

