KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police were on alert to prevent the illegal entry of thousands of Indonesians fleeing their country's social unrest, a top security official said Sunday.

"We have obtained information from Indonesian authorities that thousands of Indonesians are waiting for the right time to enter Malaysia," Marine Police Chief Senior Assistant Commisioner Muhamad Muda told AFP.

Muhamad said the migrants were waiting in Sumatra and Batam Island to try to sneak into Malaysia's west coast states of Selangor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor in search of employment.

"The economic and political instability in Indonesia are the push factors," he said, adding "The police are on high alert following a sudden influx of illegals in January and February."

The Indonesians enter Malaysia in rickety boats across the Malacca strait under cover of darkness and sometimes use the control tower lights of Kuala Lumpur International Airport to guide them toward Selangor, he said.

"It may get worse, given the social unrest that has been reported in various parts of Indonesia," he said.

Defense Minister Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia will prevent illegal entry of Indonesian refugees from riot-torn central Kalimantan.

Military personnel patrolling the Malaysia-Indonesia border have been ordered to be on the alert for any illegal intrusions, he was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

"We have to take action to stop their entry either by asking them to go back or detain them as illegal immigrants and later deport them," he said.

After a week of clashes between Dayak tribesmen and migrant settlers which has left 250 dead, frantic Madurese settlers are trying to escape the brutal attacks.

An immigration official at the border post of Tebudu, in eastern Sarawak state told AFP the situation was calm with about 800 people, mainly Indonesians, crossing the border Sunday.

"We are not closing the border. It is far from the troubled spots," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Sarawak state on Borneo Island borders on Kalimantan.

Borneo Island is divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Lee Lam Thye, vice president of the Crime Prevention Foundation said more Indonesians would attempt to enter Malaysia illegally, fleeing social and political unrest.

"They will pose a lot of social problems. It can be crime or anything else," he told AFP.

"The fear is that their entry will bring about undesirable consequences," Lee said, adding "We are of the view that the authorities should ensure adequate reinforcements to check their illegal entry."

Muhamad said police have deployed hundreds of security personnel and more than a dozen boats to patrol the Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia.

"A three-tier security net is in place to nab the illegals," the police chief said referring to the sea and land patrols and paramilitary police in fixed locations suspected to be popular entry points.

Malaysia has some 1.7 million foreign workers, mostly from Indonesia and Bangladesh. Nearly half of them lack permits.

Muhamad said more than 1,500 Indonesian migrants had been arrested at sea while trying to enter Malaysia since January until now.

The numbers are way above last year's average of 200-300 illegals caught in any month, he said. Many Indonesians work in the construction and plantation sectors and earn about 150 dollars a month.

Muhamad said bodies of 26 people were fished out from the sea during the period but police believe the actual number of drownings may be higher.