Mismanagement, Greatest Problem of Khatami's Government

TEHRAN On the threshold of the end of Khatami's four-year term in office, it seems that this a good time to assess the performance of the cabinet. Because, by constructive criticism, we can plan the direction of the future government for better management, regardless of who wins the election.

Dr. Gholamhossein Khorshidi, an expert in economic affairs, in an interview with the TEHRAN TIMES said, "Khatami has been encountering essential management problems in guiding the national economy."

Khorshidi, while approving of the performance of Khatami's cabinet in the cultural and political fields and pointing out the fact that he has been successful in presenting a positive image of Iran to the world, said, "Definitely, such non-economic achievements can have an effect on economic issues. If an appropriate atmosphere is not provided in non-economic fields, economic development will face serious problems."

Khorshidi added that the economic performance of Khatami's cabinet had been unsatisfactory. Because, despite the existence of raw materials, foreign exchange and excellent facilities, he has not been successful in utilizing them. Experts believe that the national economy is faltering because of mismanagement.

Pointing out the relative rise in the value of the rial he said that if Khatami's cabinet does not want to change its style of economic management, they will not be able to take advantage of favorable economic conditions to boost the value of the rial.

Khorshidi mentioned that weak management is not the particular problem of Khatami's cabinet. He said, "For about two decades the Central Bank has been administered by strong management. And yet, it has not been able to fulfill its duties in guiding the monetary policies." Referring to the remarks made by the head of the Central Bank in an address to experts who were critical of his policies, Khorshidi said, "Answering the criticism of economic experts, Nourbakhsh said that they may come and allocate the budget of the country if they can deliver better management. And I told him that allocating the budget is not difficult in a country where the budget is not allocated scientifically." He continued, "Unfortunately, in our country there is no logical macroeconomic management plan. Political leanings are determining economic policy and there is no responsible system in such a management structure.

The university professor said, "Apparently President Khatami is not interested in changing his economic staff in the second term of his presidency, and if this is so, his administration will not be successful economically."

Discussing Khatami's four-year performance, Hassan Qashqavi referred to Khatami's two initiatives of "detente" and "dialogue among civilizations" as important steps taken in the field of foreign policy. The MP said that the two issues helped to create trust and respect for Iran in international public opinion.

The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Majlis said, "Khatami's success in improving ties with European and Arab countries has improved harmony in the region and has paved the way for Iranian diplomacy.

"Yet, despite all this, we are having problems in carrying out our policies, especially in regional issues.

"For example, despite the policy of detente, we haven't reached any agreements on the Caspian Sea legal regime."

Referring to the policy of dialogue among civilizations, the MP said, "Although the U.S. and other powers try to impose their own ideas upon the world through international bodies, the idea of dialogue introduces other cultures and nations to the world."

Sociologist Davar Sheikhavandi, commenting on Khatami's performance during the last four years, said, "Freedom of expression, the rule of law and social justice were among Khatami's slogans."

"But with no pre-planned program, such slogans were not realized by the ministries.

"Of course, people enjoyed some freedoms, which might have been caused due to the presence of Khatami, but this doesn't mean that there had been a program to provide social freedoms."

Sheikhavandi called unemployment a major problem in Iran and said, "No measures were taken to create job opportunities and all activities have been adjourned to a later time. We have seen no improvement in this regard."

He also pointed to inattention toward plans made for youths adding, "Unfortunately a great number of our youths have been ignored in our planning. For example, we have been very inactive in the field of sports."

The performance of Khatami's team, he said, shows that they do not have the ability to take initiative. "Young, determined and active forces should be recruited for management positions and show initiative on their own," he concluded.