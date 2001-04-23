Arcadi: Italian Shiite Muslims Inspired by Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN The Overseas Service of the IRIB recently conducted an interview with a Shiite Muslim Italian, Roberto Arcadi, regarding the activities of Islamic groups and parties in Italy.

Asked to talk about his conversion to Islam, he said, "I converted to Islam and became a Shiite Muslim in 1997. Then I changed my first name from Roberto to Rouhollah. But I had been studying Islam since the late 1980's."

He further referred to the activities of Islamic groups and parties in Italy, particularly the group that he is a member of.

"There is a publication in Italy called *** Il Puro Islam***, which means pure Islam. Our group actually centered around this publication. A few years earlier, an Italian Shiite Muslim, Amar di Martino, had decided to introduce Islam and Shiism to the Italian people through a publication. Fortunately there are now a large number of people in Italy who have learnt the concepts of Shiite Islam, and tens of them are members of our group. *** Il Puro Islam*** is now published every two months.

"I must mention that many Muslims from Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia and Syria are also members of our group, which was initially just a society, but is now a fully-fledged organization registered with the Italian Interior Ministry.

"There are other Shiite groups in Italy as well that consist mainly of our Iranian and Pakistani brothers, but in our group most members are Italian.

"Another active group in Italy is the Islamic Cultural Center in Milan, which is run mainly by Iranians residing in that city. The aim of this center is to bring together all the Muslims residing in the northern parts of the country. There are other Shiite Muslim groups such as the Imamieh group, run by the Pakistanis, which has thousands of members. There is also another group run by Lebanese Shiite Muslims living in Italy."

Arcadi was further asked when the first Italian Islamic organization was established in that country. In response he said, "I should say that the oldest Shiite Muslim group in Italy is our own organization, although some Sunni groups were also formed by various immigrants from different countries. The important point is that the Italian Shiite Muslims have been inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

"The main mosque of Milan, which belongs to the Iranians, is also used by our Sunni brothers. There is also another mosque belonging to Sufis, and a plan to build a grand mosque in southern Milan is under consideration. We intend to build an Islamic center in Milan in coordination with the Ahl-ul-Bait World Assembly in Tehran, since the majority of Italian Shiite and Sunni Muslims live in Milan."