Nasrallah Elected to Fourth Term as Head of Hizbollah

BEIRUT Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah was reelected Tuesday to his fourth term as secretary general of Lebanon's Shiite group, Hizbollah, a job he has held since 1992, the organization announced.

Nasrallah, 41, got the unanimous support of Hizbollah's Consultative Council, which also returned most other officials to their posts as well.

Sheikh Naim Kassem was reelected deputy secretary general, Hassan Khalil as Sheikh Hassan's political counselor, Sheikh Ibrahim Amin as-Sayed as head of the political bureau and Sheikh Mohammad Yazbeck as director of religious affairs.

Hashem Saffieddin was elected as head of the Executive Council, while Jawad Nureddin, who joins the council for the first time, was named coordinator for resistance affairs, AFP reported.

Hizbollah spearheaded the guerrilla campaign against Israel's 22-year occupation of Southern Lebanon, which ended with an Israeli pullout in May 2000.

It is violently opposed to any peace with Israel. Since last autumn, it has been harrying Israeli troops in the occupied Shebaa Farms, killing three soldiers and capturing three others.

Hizbollah is a significant player in Lebanese politics and has nine deputies in the country's 128-seat Parliament.