Denmark Withdraws Support for Iranian Opposition Group

COPENHAGEN -- Denmark's center-right government will no longer support a leading Iranian opposition group, the National Council for the Iranian Resistance (NCRI), Foreign Minister Per Stig Moeller stated Monday.

Moeller said that Denmark would abandon its longstanding support for the NCRI, which groups together Iranian opposition movements and personalities in exile, because one of the elements of the NCRI, the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), had been recently added to an EU blacklist of proscribed terrorist organizations.

"The NCRI (itself) does not figure on the EU list, but no other EU country has official contacts with the council," Moeller wrote to Socialist opposition leader Holger Nielsen.