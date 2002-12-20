Sportscaster Behravan Suffers Cerebral Hemorrhage in Accident

TEHRAN -- Iranian sportscaster Abbas Behravan suffered from brain hemorrhage Wednesday morning as he fractured his skull in an accident on Isfahan-Tehran Road.

He was rushed to Naqavi Hospital, Kashan.

Farzad Amini, an advisor to Medical Federation president, said the federation has made arrangements for recovery of the television sportscaster.

Talking to IRNA on Thursday, Amini added as the federation's representative he traveled to Kashan immediately after he heard the sad news. The advisor said: "According to Dr. Tabesh, six to seven points of Behravan's brain are suffering from hemorrhage but fortunately bleeding has not developed."

Amini said Behravan is now unconscious adding that if Behravan faces no certain problem within the next 72 hours, he will recover gradually.

Medical Federation has made preparations for dispatching Behravan to Tehran or other cities, said the official adding that but Tabesh consulting with some neurologists of Tehran concluded that the sportscaster should be hospitalized for the next 72 hours in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kashan's Naqavi Hospital.