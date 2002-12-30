Azeri Official Underscores Iran Ties

TEHRAN -- Deputy Azerbaijan Prime Minister Ali Hassanov said here Sunday that Tehran and Baku are keen on expansion of ties. "Nobody can drive a wedge between the two countries," he said.

Hassanov, who is on a visit to Tehran, in a meeting with Director of Imam Khomeini Relief Committee Reza Nayeri said that during his visit to Tehran he has garnered valuable experience for assisting the needy and war displaced in his country.

The Azerbaijan public has close to one million war displaced from the Karabakh conflict and Imam Khomeini Relief Committee was the first humanitarian body to come to their assistance, the Azeri official remarked.

Nayeri said the committee extends relief aid to needy outside Iran and welcomes closer ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Hassanov conferred with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamal Kharrazi on Thursday.

Appreciating Iran's humanitarian aid, Hassanov said, the recent developments in Iran-Azerbaijan ties has been influenced by the visit of Azeri President to Iran and by his positive negotiations with senior Iranian officials.

Kharrazi pointing to the common religion of the two neighboring countries, underlined the need for promotion of peace, consolidation of the regional security and close cooperation between the regional countries.

"We will support the political negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the exchange of visits between their leaders. We hope that the crisis will soon be solved," Kharrazi said.

Pointing to wide range of economic grounds and mutual cooperation in the field of energy, Kharrazi expressed hoped that the relations between the two states will further broaden in all domains, IRNA reported.

Kharrazi said, Iran was the first country to help Azeri displaced people in the course of Karabakh conflict in 1993.

Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) extended humanitarian assistance to the Azeri displaced people escaping from conflict in Karabakh.