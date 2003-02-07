Iran, Tunisia Boosting Relations

Iran and Tunisia have set out a new round of negotiations to enhance relations between the two Islamic countries. The three-day visit of Iran's First Vice-President Mohammadreza Aref to Tunis ending Friday was in this framework.

During the visit seven MOUs were signed in various fields including customs, air transportation, petrochemical production, sports and environmental issues. Last July, foreign ministers of the two countries inked four accords and MOUs in Tehran.

The agreements called for mutual support and cooperation in Kish and Gergis free zone areas.

The current trade level between the two countries is some $40 million that can easily be raised through the existing potentials on the two sides.

Further supporting of the two countries private sectors that are presently doing business on a limited scale is essential to expand ties between Iran and Tunisia. To this end, the roads and transport minister as well as officials from the ministry of economic affairs and finance accompanied the first vice president.

In the meantime, owing to the Tehran-Tunis similar views on regional issues and matters concerning the Islamic world, talks on political matters were also of significance.

Aref negotiated the regional issues including the Iraqi crisis in separate meetings with the Tunisian President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and Prime Minister Muhammad Ghannouchi. Both countries reiterated their call for dialog to resolve the Middle East issue as well as the Iraqi crisis. The two countries enjoy a close stand and common apprehension of the regional threats.

Tehran is keen on broadening its relations with other countries based on mutual interests, rejection of any sort of expansionist policies and hegemony over other countries.

The visit to Tunisia was significant considering the current sensitive situation faced by the two countries in view of the global matters and the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy of expansion of ties with all Islamic countries. For this reason Aref reminded Ghannouchi that decreasing tension and building confidence were the top priorities on Iran's foreign policy agenda.