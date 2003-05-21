Armenia Interested in Security Cooperation With Iran

MOSCOW -- Chief of Armenia Police Organization General Hayka Hartounian in a meeting in Yerevan Wednesday with Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad-Farhad Koleini expressed his country's interest in signing a security pact with Iran.

He further stressed Iran's important role in preservation of peace and security in the region and reiterated the importance of security cooperation between the two nations.

He praised Tehran's role in the recent Armenia's presidential elections and dispatching of observers to monitor the elections.

Hartounian called for cooperation with Tehran in combating terrorism, narcotics trafficking and organized crime.

Iranian ambassador also alluded to collaboration between Iran and the Caucasian states under UN auspices as 'important'.

He stressed regional cooperation against terrorism, narcotic trafficking and organized crimes. He referred to the importance of security in bolstering inter-regional trade and commerce adding, "Iran-Armenia cooperation boosts security of goods transit in the region."

Koleini conferred earlier in May with the Vice-Speaker of Armenian Parliament Tigran Torusian on issues of mutual interests.

At the meeting, Torusian welcomed the plan proposed by Iran to reinforce security in the region.

On a regional security plan dubbed as '3+3' proposed by Iran's Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi to three countries in the Caucasian region, he called it as the best formula for regional cooperation.

Torusian expressed hope that the atmosphere now prevailing in the region would lead to mutual cooperation among parliaments of regional states to implement the formula.

Based on the proposal, Iran, Russia, and Turkey along with three countries in Caucasian region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia) will collaborate to restore security in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Anderanik Markaryan has described ties between Yerevan and Tehran 'important' and 'strategic' and urged the two countries to further boost them.

The two countries have also forged cooperation in other arenas, reported IRNA.

In a meeting in April with Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Mostafa Moin, the Armenian prime minister said scientific and collegiate cooperation between the two countries are favorably improving.

"This issue has its roots in historical and cultural ties between the two countries and their attention to improving bilateral cooperation," Markaryan said.

The Armenian government, he added, is ready to provide any means in order to bolster scientific, educational and cultural cooperation with Iran.

Markaryan described as 'very important' a memorandum of understanding which Iran and Armenia signed during Moin's stay in Armenia to boost their cooperation in the scientific and technology fields.