Women from the Leader's point of view

TEHRAN – Throughout history, the central role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development of nations. Women are the pioneers of the nations.

The issue of women and how they are treated in different communities has been one of the most discussed and challenging points in different communities and cultures for a long time.

For centuries Western civilization has been banging on the drum for fighting against religion and religious traditions under the pretext of defending and reviving women’s rights; this is in the case that evidence attests that women’s rights have not been yet completely recognized there.

In Iran, some extremist, westernized or traditional views have also created some problems in facing the issue of women. For this purpose, In this file, we intend to discuss the role of women in various fields and also outline the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding women.