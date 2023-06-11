Iranian women after Revolution; Socio-political progress and human dignity

TEHRAN – With the victory of the Islamic Revolution, a new chapter began in the life and the presence of Iranian women in society who had a significant contribution to its victory.

The issue of the presence of women and their role in society has been one of the most discussed and challenging points in different societies and cultures. Islam not only does not consider social activities for women to be reprehensible, but in some situations, it considers them to be praiseworthy and desirable.

In this regard, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, “It is wrong to assume, we should prevent women from partaking in economic and social activities with reference to Islam. Islam has not prescribed such a thing. However, Islam has not recommended imposing hard work, tough businesses, or social and political tasks on women, either. Islam has adopted a moderate viewpoint; that is to say, if women have the opportunity and the time, and if it does not prevent them from bringing up their children, if they are enthusiastic and eager and have the physical strength and energy, and if they are willing to take part in social, political and economic activities, they should not be prevented.” (September 18, 1996)

Islam is not only not against the social activities of women and their acquisition of knowledge, but it has also encouraged women to acquire knowledge and social progress by considering some Islamic laws.

“The Islamic view of women brings about dignity, honor, growth, and an independent identity for women. This is our claim and we can prove it with very compelling reasons. In an Islamic environment, a woman achieves scholarly growth. She achieves personal growth. She achieves ethical growth. She achieves political growth. She becomes a pioneer in the most essential social issues. Yet she remains a woman. Being a woman is an advantage, a source of pride,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. (July 11, 2012)

Throughout history, women also in Iran have played numerous roles, and contributed in many ways, to Iranian society.

With the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the glorious popular revolution in February 1979 [by the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty (1925-1979)], a series of fundamental changes and developments emerged throughout the country's social system, including the condition of women.

Iranian women found a new identity after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. In the post-Revolution era rules, Iranian women had more opportunities in some areas. One of the striking features of the Revolution was the large-scale participation of women in demonstrations leading to the overthrow of the monarchy.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, unlike the decadent era of the Pahlavi regime, which made the Iranian woman like the Western woman, efforts have been made to use the intellectual talent and enormous potential of women for their own advancement and society as much as possible. After the Revolution, the Iranian Muslim woman regained her original position first in the family and then in society.

The Islamic Revolution restored the dignity of Iranian women. During the last four decades, women have worked hard in a safe atmosphere and reached high professional and scientific degrees.

“Islam does not want women to be an object, to be a doll in our hands. Islam wants to safeguard women’s nobility; it wishes to make them serious and efficient human beings. We shall never allow women to be merely men’s sex objects... The respect Islam shows women and the freedom it grants them is equaled by no other system of laws or school of thought,” said Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. (December 28, 1978)

Inspired by the teachings of the Quran and the school of Ahl al-Bayt [holy family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)], the Islamic Revolution defined a unique role for the social presence of women in society. The Revolution resulted in an unprecedented opening for Iranian women into politics (mostly through demonstrations and voting) and some authors argue that this had a lasting impact on Iranian women's political participation and role in the public sphere. Other than the politicization of women, there were particular circumstances during the Revolution, which pushed women into being involved with politics.

The Islamic Revolution provided conditions for women to achieve positions in many fields without any obstacles or discrimination, based solely on their qualifications and capabilities. The presence of women in social activities increased day by day.

In the post-Islamic Revolution, Iranian women achieved positions that had not been provided to them throughout history. The ground was provided for more girls to enter universities and study at higher education centers.

Statistics from 1986/87 years show that female admissions into schools of dentistry, audiology, statistics, optometry, radiology, and radiotherapy were on par with men. According to the religious-political leaders, it is believed that a woman in Iran can be both traditional and modern at the same time; this is instilled in the education they receive. Meaning that a woman's central role is in the home, taking care of children, their family, and house duties, while also being able to go out into the social world and create a public life not deteriorating any social standing of her family.

“… We had never had such a large number of educated, knowledgeable, and outstanding women in the history of our country, neither in seminary nor in academic environments. We had never had so many women writers, poets, and researchers in different fields of study. Fortunately today, we have such women thanks to the Islamic Republic. These things have been achieved in the shade of Islam, the Islamic Republic, and Imam's (RA) enlightening outlook towards the issue of women,” said Ayatollah Khamenei. (April 19, 2014)

