Islamic Revolution: beginning of women's literary awakening

TEHRAN – In recent decades, especially after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian women writers and poets have played a significant role in literature so that the Islamic Revolution can be considered the beginning of the literary awakening of women.

Despite all the limitations caused by the wrong gender stereotypes that are common in society, Iranian women have been able to prove their abilities in social, cultural, economic, and even political sectors. Literature is also among the fields in which women have achieved undeniable success.

According to the available documents, simultaneously with the Constitutional Revolution of Iran [between 1905 and 1911 during the Qajar dynasty], one of the demands of the intellectuals was the equal rights of men and women. But the Iranian society, which was slowly moving away from its old traditions, was not ready for the presence of women in social arenas.

In this period, the number of women writers is few since the social conditions are not fully provided for the presence of women.

The works written in the early years of the 1950s did not enjoy much literary value; they were important only in terms of history and the early emergence of female storytellers.

Examining the relevant documents between 1961 and 1971 shows that women's writing had improved in such a way that reflected women's issues and sufferings for the first time. During that period, a group of women writers emerged and some of them become the most-known figures in their field.

Simin Daneshvar was one of those women writers whose books dealt with the lives of ordinary Iranians, especially those of women, and through the lens of recent political and social events in Iran at the time. The first novel by Daneshvar was her Savushun ("Mourners of Siyâvash”, 1966), which went on to become a bestseller.

Examining the available research documents between 1971 and 1979 shows that women’s writings and books continued the same trend that began in the sixties.

According to some analysts, with the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the glorious popular revolution in February 1979 [by the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty (1925-1979)], Iranian women shined in the field of poetry. Their poems included revolutionary, Sacred Defense [ refers to the imposed war by ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran (1980–88)], and resistance topics. After the Islamic Revolution, playwriting was more seriously pursued in Iranian literature.

Women writers have won many awards for their books written in the field of Sacred Defense.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pays special attention to the books written by Iranian female authors about the Sacred Defense era.

‘Faranguiss’ [a book compiled by Ms. Mahnaz Fattahi containing the memoir of Ms. Faranguiss Heidar-Pour on the 8-year Saddam imposed war on Iran] is among the most known books that were paid heeded by the commendation of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“The books that these ladies have written--those I have read and seen--are among the best stories in terms of imagery and the like; they are not novels; rather they are memoirs. But they are truly beautiful. I really thank you for your work,” said Ayatollah Khamenei on the sidelines of a meeting with the publishers of the book ‘Faranguiss’. (September 30, 2018)

Female story writers, during the years after the Revolution, deal with the problem of Iranian women's identity and position in society. Along with more veteran writers, many writers have started working in the field of fiction writing.

During these years, women writers improved the quality and quantity of their books by applying new themes and styles to their writings. Many works of famous Iranian female writers have shined globally and won many awards.

“Today, when we take a look, we see that the name of our women has been written on many books including scientific, research-based, historical, literary, political, and artistic books. The writings of our women - whether articles or books - are among the best writings in the Islamic Republic today. This is really a source of honor and it is unprecedented in our history,” said Ayatollah Khamenei. (April 19, 2014)

Contemporary women writers, fully aware of women's rights and challenges, have put contemporary literature on a path that no longer inspires dominance, ignorance, and injustice about women, but considers women as the source of love and power.

According to experts, in recent years, women, while achieving an undeniable position in Iranian literature, have been introduced to society the emotions, needs, feelings, abilities, rights, and life concerns of women.

In this regard, the Leader of the Islamic Republic during his visit to the 34th Tehran International Book Fair on May 14, 2023, said, “I read all sorts of books. I read a lot. I read specialized, technical books. I read scientific books. I read novels, especially memoirs which are related to the Sacred Defense and those who defended the Holy Shrines. These books that are published are very valuable. This is a new way to create and produce books, and women are also very active in this field. Our female authors write very well, and I read many of their works.”