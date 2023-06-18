Hijab not prevent Iranian women from attending sports field

TEHRAN – As half of Iran's population, women in addition to being active in all social, economic, and political fields, have also been present in the sports field, and despite wearing the Islamic hijab, they have been able to achieve important successes in national and international competitions.

The presence of women in international contests has always been important for all countries around the world, and these days we see that in some countries women in important events such as the Olympics and the Asian Games win a large number of medals.

Women's sports in many Islamic countries have always been criticized and challenged. However, Iranian sportswomen have been able to make good progress like Iranian men.

Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979, Iranian women participated in international competitions, but after the Revolution, the progress in women's sports has increased day by day.

After the Islamic Revolution, many people did not have a positive view of women's sports and it seemed that Iranian women could not participate in the sports competitions such as the Asian Games and the Olympics, but there were those who, despite the opposition, established the basis for the presence of Iranian women in international arenas wearing hijab.

After the end of eight years of Sacred Defense [imposed war by ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran (1980–88)], the importance of women’s sports was increased, so that these days we witness winning medals in the Olympics and world championships by Iranian women athletes.

In this regard, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in one of his speeches addressing Olympics and Paralympics medalists, said, “The fact that our female athletes enter sports arenas with hijab [Islamic modest dressing] is very important. I do not know whether those who evaluate the events of our country have an accurate understanding of this issue or not; this is an extraordinary issue.”

“In a certain European country, some people dare murder a woman because she is wearing hijab. And they do it in a court of law and in front of the judge. This is the case. They have no shame. Under a certain illegitimate law, they harass women who wear hijab in universities, stadiums, parks, and on the streets. Despite such conditions, Iranian women who wear hijab stand on the medal platform in those countries and make everyone respect them. Is this a minor achievement? This is a very significant achievement. Everybody should appreciate from the bottom of their heart the value of female athletes who participate in international arenas while observing hijab and modesty.” (March 11, 2013)

Iranian women have achieved great success in the sports field after the Revolution and according to some statistics, more than 16,000 women's sports clubs are active in the country, which is a sign of the good growth of sports among women.

The active presence of women wearing hijabs in all sports disciplines shows that the hijab is not a deterrent for women to attend sporting events.

“In the solitude of the mountain, between the valleys and the glaciers in that harsh weather, a brave and valiant woman moves. Her intention is to bring out and manifest this power and force hidden within her body and soul. This is very great. It's a big achievement,” said the Leader at a meeting with Everest Peak summiteers. (November 21, 2005)

Now, many women are active in various sports fields showing their ability and seriousness to participate in national and international competitions in all sports fields.

In addition to achieving success in national and international competitions, Iranian women athletes have also shown their ability to work in world sports federations. After the Islamic Revolution, 70 women have been working as heads of sports teams at the provincial level and 51 women as presidents and vice presidents of sports federations.

According to some statistics, before the Revolution, 9 female coaches and 7 referees were present in the country and a total of 7 sports disciplines were available for women. But after the Islamic Revolution, these sports activities increased, and now there are more than 40 sports disciplines available for Iranian women. Also, thousands of female coaches and referees are active in the country, and several sports clubs are available for women.

Now, Iranian women are competing with their international rivals in various disciplines, including basketball, volleyball, table tennis, football, futsal, chess, taekwondo, karate, weightlifting, track and field, archery, fencing and etc.

The success and presence of Iranian women wearing Islamic hijab in world competitions has always been the in focus of prominent foreign media and international federations. Also, the presence of Iranian women in sporting events wearing hijab has become a style and a model for other women in Islamic countries.

“Our women athletes at these games - and in previous games as well - proved that Islamic hijab is not an obstacle to progress, as we have proved this in the arena of politics, science, and management. In the field of sports too, you proved that hijab does not prevent women from shining, contrary to the propaganda of the enemies and those who were deceived by them and who would fabricate things about hijab. This hijab of yours also inspired the women of other Muslim countries. I have heard that over these years, women athletes from more than ten Muslim countries have appeared in the international arena with hijab. This did not use to be common. It was you who started it. Iranian women champions and athletes did this and paved the way for others,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his meeting with the Iranian Olympics and Paralympics medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Games on September 18, 2021.

