Iranian Reciters and Memorizers Win at 20th Int’l Qur’an Competition

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Iranian participants at the 20th International Qur’an Competition received the first prize in the fields of reciting and memorizing the holy Qur’an.

In the field of recitation, Hamidreza Alajgardi from Iran won the first prize, and Fazlan Zeineddin from Indonesia, Abolyazid Ahmad-Mohammad Ghanim from Egypt, Mozmal Hossein-Ahmad from Bangladesh and Rosslan Qasimov from Azerbaijan were the other four winners respectively.

Mohammad-Sadeq Zarean from Iran won the first prize in the Qur’an memorization field, Mohammad-Jamal Mohammad Al-Ansari from Egypt, Yasser ibn-e-Hamd al-Assem from Saudi Arabia, Mohammad-Jamal Mohammad al-Ansari from Egypt, Hossein Ahmad Abdolhafez from Bangladesh and Mohammad Meftah Kazour came to stand next. First memorizer Zarean, who was participating in the competition for the first time, stated that reciting Qur’an has been quite effective in his intimacy with the holy book of Qur’an, but paying attention to the contents and instructions of the holy verses are of great importance as well.

He emphasized the fact that paying attention to Qur’anic contents is the best means to solve the problems and remove the obstacles in life. He also asked the mass media to play a major role in promoting the Qur’anic activities.

First reciter Alajgardi also expressed his happiness over his standing among winners, adding that he has long tried hard in promoting the culture of Qur’an.

He also mentioned that it is necessary to pay due attention to the contents and words of the holy Qur’an, to know the message it conveys and act accordingly.

The 20th International Qur’an Competition was held here on September 23-27.