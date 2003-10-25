Private Sector to Run Two Power Plants

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – In line with privatization process within the Power Ministry, two power plants will be sold to the Iranian private sector until the end of this year, Hussein Mahmudzadeh managing director of Iran’s Power Development Organization said here Saturday.

The private sector would buy Khoy and Zargan plants as the ministry’s first major movement to help the sector, he added.

Iran’s power production capacity should reach 60,000 megawatts by 2012, of which 20 percent will be provided by private sector, Mahmudzadeh concluded. ER/AF/IS END MNA