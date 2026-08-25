Iranian animation “The Legend of Sepehr” released in Russian cinemas

TEHRAN – The screening of the Iranian animation “The Legend of Sepehr,” directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi, in 89 cinemas across Russia began on Monday evening with a special ceremony honoring the memory of the martyred children of Minab.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, and a number of cinema figures and enthusiasts at the cinema of a famous children’s and youth shopping center in the heart of the Russian capital, IRNA reported.

In a speech at the ceremony, Jalali referred to the display of images of the martyred students of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab on the screen of the cinema where the ceremony was held, and said: “168 Iranian children were martyred on the first day of the American and Israeli military aggression against Iran. The aggressors’ act of martyring these children was a great and painful crime”.

Referring to the fact that last Saturday coincided with the 168th day since the martyrdom of the Minab school students, Iran’s ambassador to Russia said that this crime must not be allowed to fade from humanity’s memory.

Jalali added that with the aim of honoring the memory of these martyrs, the Iranian Cultural Days ceremony in Russia, which will be held this October in St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Kazan, will be held with the presence of Iranian artists in a group of 168 people in memory of the Minab martyrs.

The ceremony, attended by Abdolreza Rashed, the cultural attaché of Iran in Russia, also met Konstantin Elkin, one of Russia’s renowned and prolific film and television producers and CEO of the film distribution and production company Russian World Vision (RWV), who expressed satisfaction over the facilitation of screening the Iranian animation “The Legend of Sepehr” by his company, describing the animated film as a good work for children.

Elkin went on to express sympathy with the families of the martyred Minab students and the people of Iran, saying: “We sympathize with all those who lost their children in this tragic event, and we hope that such an incident does not occur in any other part of the world.”

“The Legend of Sepehr” is an adventure, fantasy, and family-oriented animation centered on themes such as family, responsibility, courage, and standing against darkness. It won the Best Animation award at the New York International Film Awards (NYIFA) in 2025.

In a fabled land, a young boy named Sepehr and his loyal cheetah, Baboo, embark upon a brave yet light-hearted quest to rescue their family and friends from the clutches of Ahriman, the dark lord of evil, who seeks an eternal reign of shadows.

From peaceful island life to chaotic adventures across mystical lands, this duo faces monsters, meets eccentric allies, and discovers the power of laughter along their journey. As they strive to defeat Ahriman and save their world, Sepehr and Baboo prove that sometimes, the greatest weapon against darkness is a heart and an unbreakable spirit.

“The Legend of Sepehr” combines thrilling action and touching emotional moments with lighthearted humor, delivering a visually stunning tale of resilience and unity. With bright animation, humorous moments, and its richly-knit plot, the animated movie depicts friendship and family worldwide and how a belief in minor acts of courage could light up even the darkest moments of life.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran. While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

SS/SAB