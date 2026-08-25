“Land of Angels” to go on screen at Kazan International Film Festival

TEHRAN- Iranian filmmaker Babak Khajehpasha’s “Land of Angels” is set to be screened at the 22nd Altyn Minbar Kazan International Film Festival, marking the beginning of the film’s international screenings.

Written and directed by Khajehpasha and produced by Manouchehr Mohammadi, the film will be presented at the festival, which will take place from September 4 to 8 in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The international screenings of “Land of Angels” will coincide with the unveiling of two international posters for the film, designed in English and Arabic by renowned Iranian graphic designer Mohammad Rouholamin.

Produced jointly by the Tasvir-e Shahr Institute and the Soureh Cinema Center, “Land of Angels” portrays the human consequences of war and crisis in Gaza through the story of a woman who struggles to survive while protecting a group of innocent children from the horrors of war.

The film features Arab actors and focuses on the lives, dreams and struggles of children amid the war in Palestine, offering a human-centered narrative of a crisis that has extended beyond regional borders.

“Land of Angels” was the most decorated film at the 44th Fajr Film Festival in February, receiving five Crystal Simorgh awards and eight honorary diplomas. Khajehpasha received the jury’s special prize for best director, while Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji was honored with the jury’s special prize for her performance in the film.

Payam Hossein Souri won the award for Best Set Design, while Mohammad Hassan Izadi received the Crystal Simorgh for Best Visual Effects.

This year, Kazan has been named the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World, with the 22nd Altyn Minbar Kazan International Film Festival serving as one of the main events of the program.

The Altyn Minbar Kazan International Film Festival has been held since 2005 and is among Russia’s established cinematic events. The festival focuses on films addressing human, cultural, social and spiritual themes and brings together productions from different countries.

Taking place from September 4 to 8, the festival will once again bring together filmmakers from the Islamic world and beyond, further promoting cultural dialogue and international cooperation through initiatives such as the Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum.

The festival has received a record 1,030 entries from 66 countries, with 146 films selected for its competition and non-competition sections. The lineup includes productions from the Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Alongside the screenings, the festival will host a range of business and educational events, including an international pitching session, film education programs and a film laboratory in Bolgar.

The Altyn Minbar Film Festival has established itself as both a venue for international film premieres and a platform for cultural cooperation. Its latest edition further underscores Kazan’s position as one of Russia’s leading centers for cultural engagement with the Islamic world.

SAB/