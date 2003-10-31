Iran’s Envoy Bids Farewell to Jordan’s New PM

AMMAN (IRNA) – Iran’s outgoing Ambassador to Jordan Nosratollah Tajik on Thursday called on the newly-appointed Jordanian Prime Minister Faisal al-Fayez to bid farewell to him.

Al-Fayez thanked Tajik for his efforts to promote relations between Iran and Jordan, and expressed his satisfaction with the "highest level" of bilateral relations reached between the two countries.

Praising great efforts made by the Iranian envoy during the September visit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II to the Islamic Republic, he stressed that his endeavors had a significant contribution to the success of the visit.

Al-Fayez further highlighted the need for expansion of Tehran-Amman mutual ties and called for implementing the agreements signed by King Abdullah and President Mohammad Khatami in Tehran.

Tajik, for his part, briefed al-Fayez on his mission in Jordan, and underscored the need for Iran and Jordan to diversify relations in all areas.

He also expressed hope that Jordan would set the stage for Iranian tourists and pilgrims to visit the country’s religious sites, particularly the shrine of Ja’far bin Abi Talib, the brother of Imam Ali (AS), the First Imam of the Infallible Household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).