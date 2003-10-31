“Benedictus” Available for Music Enthusiasts

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- The 5th album of “Sol Music Ensemble” dubbed “Benedictus” comprising of live performances of world famous musicians is now available on the market for lovers of classical music.

The group has long had years of artistic activities in education and research work on classical music, compiling scientific essays, producing several performances and publishing a series of beautiful classical works, has now presented the cassette “Benedictus”, with an attitude to the music from 1653 till the 20th century.

Several pleasant pieces including Mozart’s “7 Minuet and Trio,” L. Couperin’s “Saraband,” Beethoven’s “Minuet and Trio,” Bennet’s “Madrigal,” and Hayden’s “Serenade” are included in the cassette. Other interesting pieces by Vitali, Dufay, Carmicheal, and Corelli are also included in the cassette.

Compared to previous works, the present cassette enjoys a higher quality in terms of performance, recording and cover design which stands for the hard efforts of the group and their enthusiasm for music.

Bahman Mahabadi as the conductor and violinist is accompanied by violinists Purya Keshavarz and Hooman Akhtari as well as Nahid Abtahi as the guitar player. Mehrshad Hakimshafaei was also of a great help as the coordinator.

According to the group supervisor, the sixth collection will be available on the market soon. SRM