Blatter Rules Out Compensation Talks With G14

FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) -- FIFA president Sepp Blatter has ruled out talks with Europe's most powerful clubs who want financial compensation for releasing players for international tournaments. "I will not talk to G14," Blatter told reporters on Tuesday. "I did it once and it was not good. The G14 is not a recognized organization of European football."

The 18-strong G14 wants world soccer's governing body and European organization UEFA to compensate clubs for releasing players for World Cup finals and European championships.

G14 says FIFA and UEFA should pay the players' salaries for the duration of the events and has threatened to take legal action if the ruling bodies refused to negotiate. "I cannot imagine that a club would sue UEFA or FIFA," Blatter said. "We invite the federations to a World Cup and we pay for travel, accommodation and prize money. What the national federations do with that money is their problem."

Blatter, in Frankfurt for the preliminary draw for the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany that will take place on Friday, said too much club football was being played in Europe. "There is too much football being played at club level," he said. "The offer is too big, the demand is getting lower and the revenues are falling."

Having too many games to play could tempt the players to use banned performance-enhancing drugs, he added.

"Whoever says this is not a problem is refusing to see reality," he said.

Blatter also said the gap between the top clubs and the others was widening. "The rich clubs get the best players and pay for expensive teams. As a result they run in front in their leagues and the others struggle to follow. That can be noticed in Italy, Spain and England." The FIFA president paid tribute to the local organizing committee of the 2006 World Cup, saying: "They're often faster than we are. When we have a question, they already have an answer ready."