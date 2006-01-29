Brush your teeth, help your heart

As unlikely as it seems, taking care of your gums can reduce your heart attack risk.

A sticky film of germs known as plaque can build up on your teeth if you don't brush and floss every day, according to the National Diabetes Information Clearinghouse.

For diabetics, high blood glucose can cause germs to build up even more, causing red, swollen, bleeding gums. Some people even lose their teeth.

Build-up of plaque can also lead to heart attacks. To ensure healthy gums, the clearinghouse recommends you brush and floss daily and visit your dentist regularly. (Health Day News)