Iran’s Shensa lifts Asian club futsal trophy

TEHRAN -- Shensa celebrated the title of the first Asian Club Futsal Championships in Saveh, 120km west of Tehran, Sunday.

The Iranian team extended its winning streak in the final showdown at the packed 2,500-seater Fajr-e Felestin Hall, handing the Uzbek side Ardus a 5-1 humiliating defeat.

Shensa hit one in the first half and four after the restart.

The third title went to the Thai team Telecom that crushed Japan’s Sharks 4-1 Saturday.