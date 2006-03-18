China offers compromise on Iran talks at UN

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -- China on Friday offered a compromise on a UN statement aimed at reining in Iran's nuclear program, which Russia seems likely to back.

At issue is a provision in the proposed text that would ask the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency to report to the UN Security Council on Iran's compliance.

Russia and China have argued the IAEA chief should first report to his 35-nation board, which would diminish the role of the UN council.

But China's UN ambassador, Wang Guangya, told reporters before all 15 council members met on the Iran crisis, the report should be given to "both the IAEA and the Security Council" simultaneously. Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Moscow might also accept that language.

Wang said Russia and China still had differences with a draft statement backed by the United States, Britain and France that expresses "serious concern" about Iran's nuclear program and asks the IAEA to report on whether Tehran had complied with its demands. It does not threaten sanctions.

"We need to send a message ... that the Security Council is supporting reinforcing the role of the IAEA, not to replace or take it over from IAEA," Wang said.

British Ambassador Emyr Jones Parry agreed the main responsibility "has always been and should be with the IAEA" and that all concerned would get the report.

"But what the United Kingdom will not accept is that the Security Council should be fettered and that its consideration of the subject or of a report should depend upon prior discussion in the (IAEA) governing board," Jones Parry said.

The resolution suggests that a report from Mohamed ElBaradei, the IAEA director general, on Iran's progress be sent to the council within two weeks. But China, Russia and others say this is too short.

"I think at least four weeks to six weeks, this is my feeling," Wang said. Moscow's UN ambassador, Andrei Denisov, told reporters: "The crux of the idea is that the leading agency is the IAEA."

"It must pilot the whole process," while the Security Council should remained "informed," he said.

A statement needs the approval of all 15 council members while a resolution requires a minimum of nine votes and no veto from the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Both Russia and China have expressed fears that council involvement could result in a cut-off by Iran of IAEA inspections. They are also apprehensive council action would escalate and lead to possible sanctions.

The draft statement also calls on Iran to suspend uranium-enrichment efforts. Iran insists its research is intended to produce nuclear energy.

According to AFP, diplomats in Vienna said Friday that Russia and China's softening stance had allowed the Security Council to inch towards agreement on a Franco-British statement urging Iran to halt nuclear enrichment.

Russia and China are "starting to show flexibility on having ElBaradei report back to the UN Security Council . . . and doing so under a firm deadline," said a diplomat, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The diplomat said the time to be given to Iran to comply will "likely end up at 30 days," rather than the provisional 14 indicated in brackets in the drafts.

No decision is expected until next week, after senior foreign affairs officials from the five powers and Germany meet in New York on Monday to discuss future strategy on Iran.

Nicholas Burns, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, will represent Washington. Others include foreign ministry political directors John Sawers of Britain, Michael Schaefer of Germany and Stanislas de la Boulaye of France.

Russia is sending its deputy foreign minister, Sergei Kislyak, and China will be represented by Zhang Yan, its ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna.